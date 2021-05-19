COVID keeps mango farmers’ hopes dangling

Prospects of exports to northern States, other countries look bleak

Chittoor district has its own place in mango trade by virtue of high quality and size of the fruit, suiting the requirement of both the pulp and table varieties.

After fighting the first wave of COVID-19 last year with low yield, delayed harvest and slump in exports, the mango growers are now caught in a dilemma, with the prospects of exports to northern States and foreign countries looking bleak owing to the raging second wave of the pandemic.

Full-fledged harvesting of the predominant “Thotapuri” variety of mangoes in 80% of the acreage is all set to commence from the third week of May, projecting a two-week delay this year. The season touches its peak in June and the curve will flatten by mid-July. The crop of the table varieties such Benishan, Neelam, Rumania, Alphonso and Kalepadu are spread over 20,000 hectares, compared to the ‘Thotapuri’ crop in about one lakh hectares.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) B. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that the mango yield was expected to be around 4.5 lakh tonnes this year, compared to 3.5 lakh tonnes last year.

The official said that the COVID second wave had its impact on the exports to the northern States. “Due to fear of COVID, traders are not willing to come here to purchase the stocks, particularly the table varieties. In order to help the farmers, we had conducted a virtual meeting with the stakeholders, including the railway authorities. If all goes well, a Kisan Rail might be launched to transport the mango consignments to the northern States. We are also planning to provide subsidies on transport to the farmers. In the first phase, it would be planned with a single wagon and the number might go up based on the requirement,” he said.

“Coming to the ‘Thothapuri’ variety, which forms 80% of the crop, we have already given permits to about 26 pulp industries in Chittoor for procurement of the stocks, mostly from May-end. We have information that the pulp units are willing to take the maximum stocks this year,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

A senior official of the marketing wing said that the mango season was much delayed this year. Generally, the first level of harvesting commences in the first week of May. This year, except for the market yard at Tirupati, no trading point elsewhere in the district was yet to see arrivals.

The mango farmers in Chittoor division said that due to the pandemic, the prospects of exporting mangoes to foreign countries were not bright this year. They felt that the forecast of a good output was also missing this season. Moreover, the officials said that the yield in 2020 was 35%, while it was a meagre 20% in 2019.