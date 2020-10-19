COVID intensity subsides further in south coastal A.P.

Three more die in Nellore, Prakasam districts

The intensity of coronavirus subsided further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as recovery rate improved, while new cases and fatalities came down in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

Three patients -- two in SPSR Nellore district and one in Prakasam district -- succumbed to the virus during the period, taking the toll in the region to 1,033, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

With this, the number of deaths went up to 555 in Prakasam district, including 305 in Ongole so far, and 478 in SPSR Nellore district.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by over 100 in the two districts which recorded 530 new cases in a span of 24 hours.

With 196 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 59,691 in SPSR Nellore district. However, the active cases dropped to 2,632 as 264 patients were cured of the disease during the period. So far, 57,059 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district.

The total number of positive cases rose to 56,582 in Prakasam district. With 373 patients recovering from the illness, the case load came down to 2,632. The number patients taking treatment in hospitals came down to 816.

As many as 374 patients are being provided with oxygen/ventilator support, according to a hospital preparedness report compiled by the district health administration.