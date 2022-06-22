COVID infection rate, test positivity rate continue to increase in AP

A child being tested for COVID at the COVID islolation ward in KGH in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and the test positivity rate.

In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, the State reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in the past three months.

As a result, the number of active cases increased manifold in the past two weeks. The active cases tally increased from 87 on June 8 to 340 on Wednesday. During the same period, 501 infections were reported in the State.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate in the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district increased to 7.94% between June 14 and June 20.

During this period, the test positivity rate in Krishna and Guntur inched close to 5%, while it is 3.7% in Chittoor, 2.87% in East Godavari, 1.78% in Prakasam, 1.52% in Anantapur, 1.28% in West Godavari and 1.18% in Nellore. In the remaining districts, the positivity rate was below 1%, according to the district-wise test positivity rate report by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative tally also increased to 23,20,509 while the death toll remains at 14,731. As many as 28 persons have recovered from COVID in the past day and the total recoveries stand at 23,05,438.

The State government which has stopped issuing the daily COVID bulletin on April 9 is yet to resume the practice.