COVID-infected Congress leader ‘ends life’

25 August 2020 23:53 IST

Kadapa district Congress vice-president Sirigireddy Gangi Reddy (55) allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train near Yerraguntla late on Monday. The step, which is attributed to depression, has rattled the Congress party circles.

Mr. Reddy, along with two other family members, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine for some time. After he reportedly found slight difficulty in breathing, he got himself admitted to a private hospital in Proddatur. On Monday evening, he drove out on his motorcycle from the hospital and did not return till night. Growing suspicious, the hospital staff alerted the police. His body was later found on the tracks in Kalamala area late in the night.

Congress state working President N. Thulasi Reddy, who also hails from Kadapa district, rushed to the spot on Tuesday and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. Hailing Gangi Reddy as a sincere and trusted party worker, Mr. Thulasi Reddy called his death a setback to the party in the district.

Railway Protection Force sleuths from Guntakal rushed to the spot. People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for counselling.