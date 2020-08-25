Covid-infected Congress leader ends life

KADAPA

25 August 2020 15:29 IST

Kadapa district Congress Vice-President Sirigireddy Gangi Reddy (55) was found dead in Yerraguntla late on Monday.

Mr. Reddy, along with two other family members, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. Finding slight difficulty in breathing, he got himself admitted to a private hospital in Proddatur.

By Monday evening, he drove out on his motorcycle from the hospital and had not returned till night. Growing suspicious, the hospital staff alerted the police. His body was later found on the track in Kalamala area late in the night.

Mr. Reddy’s death has rattled the Congress party circles, as he was not only a hard-working labour leader, but also known to be a good speaker who infuses confidence and courage in cadre.

Congress state working President N. Thulasi Reddy, who also hails from Kadapa district, rushed to the spot on Tuesday and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Hailing Mr. Gangi Reddy as a sincere and trusted party worker, Mr. Thulasi Reddy called his demise a setback to the party in the politically-sensitive Kadapa district. “We didn’t expect such a courageous leader, who strove for the welfare of the working classes, to take this drastic step. I believe depression made him end his life”, he told The Hindu over telephone.

Railway protection sleuths from Guntakal rushed to the spot to conduct the formalities pertaining to removal of the body.

People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling.