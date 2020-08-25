Covid-infected Congress leader ends life

Kadapa district Congress Vice-President Sirigireddy Gangi Reddy (55) was found dead in Yerraguntla late on Monday.
Mr. Reddy, along with two other family members, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. Finding slight difficulty in breathing, he got himself admitted to a private hospital in Proddatur.
By Monday evening, he drove out on his motorcycle from the hospital and had not returned till night. Growing suspicious, the hospital staff alerted the police. His body was later found on the track in Kalamala area late in the night.
Mr. Reddy’s death has rattled the Congress party circles, as he was not only a hard-working labour leader, but also known to be a good speaker who infuses confidence and courage in cadre.
Congress state working President N. Thulasi Reddy, who also hails from Kadapa district, rushed to the spot on Tuesday and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.
Hailing Mr. Gangi Reddy as a sincere and trusted party worker, Mr. Thulasi Reddy called his demise a setback to the party in the politically-sensitive Kadapa district. “We didn’t expect such a courageous leader, who strove for the welfare of the working classes, to take this drastic step. I believe depression made him end his life”, he told The Hindu over telephone.
Railway protection sleuths from Guntakal rushed to the spot to conduct the formalities pertaining to removal of the body.
People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath