COVID hospital coming up in Madanapalle

Deputy CM K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy chairing the COVID-19 taskforce meeting in Tirupati. Collector Bharat N. Gupta is seen in the picture.

TIRUPATI

31 July 2020 23:43 IST

‘It will bring down pressure on SVIMS’

COVID-19 related hassles in the Madanapalle region, considered to be the largest revenue division in the State, will end soon with the government deciding to convert the government area hospital into a COVID hospital.

Chittoor district Covid taskforce, which met here on Friday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, took a decision to this effect. Apart from the Ministers, legislators Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta, MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, Joint Collector S. Veerabrahmam and others participated in the video conference with the officials in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told the media later that the decision would help those who tested positive in Piler, Punganur, Madanapalle and Thamballapalle constituencies to get treatment.

“If required the sanatorium at Madanapalle will also be used for Covid purpose,” he added. The medical college hospitals in Tirupati (both SVRR and SVIMS), Chittoor and Kuppam, have already doubled up as COVID hospitals in the district. In fact, the decision to set up a hospital in Madanapalle is expected to bring down the pressure on SVIMS, which is currently the most sought-after facility.

Call to MLAs

The Minister asked the legislators of such constituencies where the hospitals are located to reach out to the patients to instill confidence in them. “I request the MLAs to make a video call to ten patients a day and get feedback on treatment and facilities. Similarly, they can also appreciate the services of doctors and nurses for their kind gesture,” he added.

Mr. Narayanaswamy urged the public to stay strong and hopeful in fighting the virus. Reacting to ‘undue panic’ among the public with regard to accepting bodies for fear of contracting the infection, he asked them not to lose humanity while exercising caution.