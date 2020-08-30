COVID-hit doctors need special care: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the Union and State Governments to take special care of doctors of both government and private hospitals who are getting infected by COVID-19 in the line of duty

IMA-Srikakulam district former secretary Bendi Sairam urged the government to allocate beds exclusively for doctors and their family members who were also at high risk of contracting COVID-19. Mr.Sairam said that around 10 doctors and 100 medical and health staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in Srikakulam district alone.

“Almost all government hospitals are focusing exclusively on COVID-19 patients. They need to be given priority at COVID-19 hospitals as well as private corporate hospitals which are denying treatment citing lack of beds. The government’s order will ensure exclusive beds and treatment for doctors and medical staff,” Mr. Sairam said.