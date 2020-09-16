COVID has taught us an important lesson: SP

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 September 2020 22:38 IST

‘We should make health and environment our top priorities’

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many important lessons and has changed our priorities in life, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said.

“COVID-19 has taught us that health plays a major role in our life, as it is seen that healthy people are able to fight the coronavirus more effectively. Our health is directly linked to the environment,” he said.

Mr. Krishna Rao was speaking at a programme held on the occasion of International Ozone Day, jointly organised by The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS), at the AMNS pelletisation plant on Wednesday.

The programme was organised in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“Incorporating small things into our daily routine, such as going for a morning walk or planting a sapling, can make a huge long-term difference in our lives and for our environment,” Mr. Krishna Rao said.

According to him, many senior citizens who are vulnerable to the virus have been able to recover from it, all because of their healthy lifestyle which kept them strong.

Earlier, the Superintendent of Police took part in a plantation programme at the plant and congratulated the winners of an elocution and poster presentation contest, which was organised as part of International Ozone Day.

Both the poster presentation and elocution were held online and about 132 students from Std V to Std X from various schools participated for the poster presentation and about 82 took part in the elocution competition.

The students had sent their posters through WhatsApp and the elocution was held through video calls.

T. Rajendra Reddy, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, A.P. Pollution Control Board, observed that the health of the ozone layer is important for our survival. “We need to preserve our environment and the ozone layer in particular for the future generations. Reducing carbon footprint should be our sole endeavour from now on,” he said.

He pointed out how the environment had bounced back and pollution levels dropped drastically during the lockdown.

D.S. Varma, HR head and admin for AMNS, spoke about the initiatives taken by the company with regard to the environment.

Prize winners

The topic for the poster presentation was ‘Reconnecting with nature’ and the top three honours in the junior section were bagged by Aakriti Ishika of DAV Centenary Public School, Raisa Tiwari of DAV Centenary Public School, and Lokeshwar Reddy of Oak Valley International School.

In the senior category, the top honours were bagged by SP Sai Praneeth of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Salagrampuram, P Harshitha of ZP High School at K. Koppaka, and P. Karthik Eswar of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Salagrampuram.

The topic for the elocution was ‘Climate Change - One Planet, One Chance’ and the top three spots in the junior section were bagged by Aakriti Ishika of DAV Centenary Pubic School; Aniketh of Delhi Public School, Visakhapatnam and Sita Mahalakshmi of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Salagrampuram.

In the senior category, L Ananya of Narayana School, Vizianagaram, Dushyanth of Sasi School, Visakhapatnam, and K. Sravya of DAV Centenary Public School won the honours.

Art teacher Khwaja Mohinuddin was the judge for the poster presentation.