COVID graph dips further in State

VIJAYAWADA

19 October 2020 20:30 IST

Less than 3,000 cases recorded for first time in last three months

Continuing to witness a downward trend in the incidence of COVID infections, the State records less than 3,000 new cases and the lowest single-day test positivity rate during the past three months.

In last 24 hours ending Monday morning, 2,918 new cases and 24 deaths were reported. The overall tally increased to 7,86,050 and the toll went up to 6,453.

As many as 4,303 patients recovered and the recovery rate increased to 94.72% with a total of 7,44,532 recoveries till date.

Advertising

Advertising

While 61,330 samples were tested in the past day, their positivity rate at 4.76% was the lowest in the past three months. The overall positivity rate of 71,27,533 samples tested was 11.03%.

Meanwhile, for the first time after many months, no district reported more than 500 new infections in a day.

East Godavari registered 468 new cases, the highest among the districts in the past one day. Four districts reported the highest number of new deaths, while seven districts recorded zero or one case each.

Break-up

The district-wise new cases and deaths are: East Godavari (468 and 2), West Godavari (447 and 1), Chittoor (380 and 4), Guntur (333 and 4), Prakasam (308 and 1), Anantapur (218 ad 0), Kadapa (155 and 3), Srikakulam (143 and 0), Visakhapatnam (120 and 4), Nellore (119 and 1), Krishna (117 and 4), Kurnool (66 and 0), Vizianagaram (44 and 0).

Following is the break-up of total number of cases district wise: East Godavari (1,10,560), West Godavari (79,578), Chittoor (74,035), Anantapur (62,687), Guntur (62,681), Kurnool (58,848), Nellore (58,244), Prakasam (56,890), Visakhapatnam (53,926), Kadapa (50,018), Srikakulam (42,749), Vizianagaram (38,224), and Krishna (34,715).

Kurnool and Nellore districts have less than 2% active cases, while Krishna has 7.09% active cases, the highest in the district.