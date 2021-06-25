COVID graph declines in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE

25 June 2021 23:20 IST

The number of active COVID cases came down to a little over 8,500 in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Prakasam district reported zero deaths for the second day in a row while one patient succumbed to COVID in Nellore, taking the overall death toll in the region to 1,804. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases by over 400.

Prakasam district has accounted for 903 deaths so far while Nellore district has seen 901 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The overall caseload rose to over 1.46 lakh in the wake of 212 persons from Nellore district and 335 persons from Prakasam district testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. As many as 578 patients in Prakasam district and another 365 patients in Nellore district made a recovery during the period.