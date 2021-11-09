COVID ex gratia: special cell created for registration

Kakinada

09 November 2021 18:08 IST

A special cell was set up at the District Medical and Health Office here for the registration of families next to those who succumbed to the COVID-19 for receiving the ex gratia of ₹50,000.

The State government has recently announced the ex gratia. District Medical and Health Officer K.V.S. Gowreeswara Rao has said that the registration would be done at the special cell everyday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

