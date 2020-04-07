COVID duties for uniformed forest personnel

In an unprecedented move, the A.P. Forest Department has given orders deputing all its uniformed personnel to the COVID-19 containment, prevention and relief measures.

Head of Forest Force, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, N. Prateep Kumar, said a GO Ms. No. 239 was issued on Tuesday placing the services of the entire uniformed personnel for the COVID-19 duties.

The personnel in the ranks of Assistant Beat Officer, Forest Beat Officer, Forest Section Officer, Deputy Range Officer, Forest Range Officer, Divisional Forest Officer and Sub Divisional Forest Officer would be placed at the disposal of the respective district Collectors.

The decision comes amid a growing concern of forest fires raging in the hills of Tirupati, Srisailam and Anantapur.

Every summer, the department grapples with forest fires, and the means to contain them.

“The decision to depute forest personnel has been taken in view of the global pandemic,” said Mr. Kumar.