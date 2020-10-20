COVID drug trial completed at KGH

The King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam will send the drug trial report to teh DRDO, says official.

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 October 2020 01:12 IST

2-Deoxy-D-Glucose administered to nine volunteers; ‘no side effects reported till date’

The King George Hospital (KGH) and Andhra Medical College (AMC) have successfully completed the trial of 2-Deoxy- D-Glucose, a drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to treat coronavirus patients with moderate to severe symptoms as an adjunct therapy.

The drug have been administered to nine volunteers, in compliance with the protocols set up by the DRDO and the report has been sent to it for further evaluation.

Advertising

Advertising

“The drug was developed as an adjunct therapy to reduce the impact of coronavirus and to hasten the recovery process. As per the DRDO’s specifications, the drug was sucessfully administered to the volunteers. There has been no reactions or side effects till date. The report have been sent to the DRDO,” P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College and the District COVID Special Officer told The Hindu.

Vaccine trial

Meanwhile, the trials for the COVISHIELD vaccine is on and it has been administered to 40 volunteers so far. COVISHIELD has been developed by the Oxford University, with Serum India Limited and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as partners.

This vaccine will be administered to 100 volunteers. The KGH and the AMC intend to complete the trials in a week’s time. “The vaccine has been administered to 40 volunteers in the last 10 days. We intend to speed and complete the process by the next week,” said Dr. Sudhakar, adding that there has been no reports of reactions or side effects.

Protocols

Prior to administering the vaccine, the volunteers need go through a detail physical and medical examination. They undergo the RTPCR and antibodies tests to check if they are COVID-19 positive or have contracted the infection in the past.

The volunteers undergo a series of tests up to six months, starting from the third week after they are administered the vaccine. Tests are done to check the level of development of antibodies in the volunteers and to find out if the vaccine has the stimulating properties to develop antibodies that is required to fight the virus, explained Dr. Sudhakar.