COVID deaths graph keeps rising in A.P.

28 May 2021 22:53 IST

State records 103 more fatalities, over 14k infections

The State reported 103 new COVID deaths and 14,429 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning taking the death toll to 10,634 and cumulative tally to 16,57,986. During the past day, 20,746 patients recovered leaving 1,80,362 cases active.

The recovery rate increased to 88.48% as the number of recoveries also increased to 14,66,990. The daily positivity rate of 84,502 samples tested in the past day was at 17.08%, which was the lowest in the past three weeks.

So far, 1.90 crore samples have been tested in the State and the overall positivity rate was 8.72%. The last 10 lakh samples were tested during the past 12 days and their positivity rate was 21%.

New deaths and cases

Chittoor and West Godavari reported 15 new deaths each during the past day while Visakhapatnam reported 10 deaths.

All other districts reported deaths in single digit. Nellore reported nine deaths while Anantapur, East Godavari and Krishna reported eight each. Guntur and Viziaanagaram reported seven deaths each and Srikakulam reported six. Similarly, Kadapa and Kurnool reported four deaths each and Prakash reported two.

Chittoor reported 2,291 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by East Godavari (2,022), Anantapur (1,192), Visakhapatnam (1,145), Krishna (1,092), Kurnool (1,034), West Godavari (991), Nellore (930), Prakasam (924), Srikakulam (897), Guntur (798), Kadapa (578) and Vizianagaram (535).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,18,814), Chittoor (1,85,680), Guntur (1,47,502), West Godavari (1,38,146), Anantapur (1,35,315), Visakhapatnam (1,34,563), Nellore (1,16,162), Kurnool (1,13,262), Srikakulam (1,07,464), Prakasam (1,05,112), Kadapa (93,077), Krishna (86,691) and Vizianagaram (73,303).