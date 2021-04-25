COVID deaths: financial aid sought for teachers’ kin

VIJAYAWADA

State president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF) S. Ramakrishna on Saturday demanded ₹50 lakh insurance grant to the families of teachers who died after contracting COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishna said a large number of teachers had succumbed to the virus. They were falling easy prey to the virus while discharging their duties. After contracting the virus, they were having to spend huge amounts on treatment and not all of them survived. Their families faced serious emotional and financial crisis, he said, making a plea to the government to provide a financial support of ₹50 lakh to such families.

‘Postpone exams’

State vice-president of Students Federation of India (SFI) M. Someswara Rao has urged the government to postpone the Class 10 and Intermediate exams in view of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, Mr. Rao said parents were afraid of sending their children to school at a time when the virus was spreading rapidly. Keeping in view the high risk involved in continuing the classes and conducting the examinations, the government should rethink its stand on the issue, he said.