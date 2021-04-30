Andhra Pradesh

COVID death toll crosses 600-mark

The district reported 1,129 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its overall caseload to 78,558.

This is the highest single-day tally recorded in the second wave in the district. This is also the sixth consecutive day that the single-day tally has crossed the 1,000-mark. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported this month is 16,260.

Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 600-mark to reach 603, with five more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 deaths reported in April is 57.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 9,179. With the recovery of 685 persons, the total number of recoveries stands at 68,776.

