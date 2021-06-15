COVID death toll crosses 12,000 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2021 23:43 IST

Last thousand deaths occur in the past two weeks

The State reported 53 deaths due to COVID and 5,741 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The death toll crossed the 12,000-mark and reached 12,052 with a death rate of 0.66%.

The last thousand deaths occurred in the past two weeks and during the second wave since March 1, over 4,880 deaths occurred in the State.

The death rate in the second wave was 0.52% and the same in the first wave was 0.80%.

The cumulative infection tally reached 18,20,134 and the number of active cases came down to 75,134. The recovery rate crossed 95% after two months as the total recoveries increased to 17,32,948 including 10,567 recoveries in the past day.

The daily positivity rate of the 96,153 samples tested in the past day was 5.97% and that of 2.06 crore samples tested so far was 8.82%.

Chittoor reported 12 new deaths, the highest toll, while all other districts reported not more than half of the former’s toll. East Godavari reported six deaths in the past day while Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported four new deaths each. Anantapur, West Godavari and Guntur reported three new deaths and Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported two new deaths.

East Godavari and Chittoor reported 831 and 830 new infections the past day respectively. They were followed by West Godavari (703), Krishna (463), Prakasam (463), Srikakulam (428), Guntur (385), Anantapur (353), Visakhapatnam (339), Kadapa (325), Nellore (266), Vizianagaram (225) and Kurnool (130).

The cumulative tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,49,297), Chittoor (2,09,808), Guntur (1,57,948), West Godavari (1,52,890), Anantapur (1,50,219), Visakhapatnam (1,45,625), Nellore (1,23,778), Kurnool (1,19,833), Prakasam (1,15,748), Srikakulam (1,15,125), Kadapa (1,02,352), Krishna (96,316) and Vizianagaram (78,300).