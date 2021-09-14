COVID daily infection rate stabilising in country: expert

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2021 00:47 IST

‘Vaccination rate is very good’

Going by the data available, the daily infection rate of COVID-19 is stabilising in India, but it is still not down, as desired, said Prathit A. Kulkarni from the Infectious Disease Section of Baylor College of Medicine, the USA.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by the Andhra Medical College.

He pointed out that due to the delta variant the average daily infections in India have come down to about 33,000 per day in this month, while there is surge in the USA.

In India it peaked during April to July, but now it is steady and that is a good sign, unless and until if there is a third wave.

He also expressed happiness on the vaccination rate in India. “Despite being a country of over 1.3 billion, about 15% is fully vaccinated and about 40% have taken at least one jab,” he said.

Dr. Kulkarni cautioned about breakthrough infection, which is nothing but getting infected after the second dose.

Though the percentage is very small, but the Delta variant is still prevalent and the only way to stay safe is by adhering to the COVID appropriate behaviour, said Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar.

52 new cases

The district recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as on Monday morning, taking the cumulative count of cases to 1,56,332.

No death was recorded, keeping the death count to 1,079. About 80 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges till date to 1,54,160. The active cases stand at 1,093.