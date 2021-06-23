COVID daily deaths come down to 36 in A.P.

Tests per million ratio crosses the 4-lakh mark

The State reported 36 deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,684 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 18,62,036 and the toll reached 12,452. The death rate at 0.67% remains unchanged while the recovery rate slightly increased to 96.58%.

In the past day, 7,324 patients have recovered leaving 51,204 patients under treatment. The total recoveries increased to 17,98,380.

The daily positivity rate also witnessed a slight rise at 5.80% over the daily positivity rates of the past four days. The overall test positivity rate of the 2.13 crore samples tested remains at 8.72%.

The tests per million ratio of the sample tested in the State so far crossed four lakh and reached 4,00,019.

In other words, the total number of samples tested so far was equal to 40% of the 5.34 crore population. However, the number of individuals tested would be far less than the number of samples tested. The confirmed cases per million stand at 34,870.

Chittoor district reported eight more deaths while East Godavari and Krishna reported five deaths each. Anantapur, Nellore and Srikakulam districts reported three fatalaties each.

Similarly, Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts reported two deaths each while Guntur, Kadapa and West Godavari reported one death each. However, Vizianagaram district reported no deaths.

Infection count

At 1,171, only East Godavari reported more than a thousand new infections in the past day.

It was followed by West Godavari (660), Chittoor (493), Krishna (355), Prakasam (307), Nellore (306), Kadapa (296), Guntur (289), Anantapur (236), Srikakulam (174), Visakhapatnam (173), VIzianagaram (151) and Kurnool (73).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,57,600), Chittoor (2,15,684), Guntur (1,60,382), West Godavari (1,58,206), Anantapur (1,52,661), Visakhapatnam (1,47,439), Nellore (1,25,902),Kurnool (1,21,180), Prakasam (1,18,910), Srikakulam (1,17,305), Kadapa (1,04,900), Krishna (99,420) and Vizianagaram (79,552).