COVID curve shows downward trend in Kurnool

22 September 2020 23:47 IST

Government General Hospital soon to begin normal operations

With the number of active COVID-19 cases falling by the day, and the number of new positive cases also showing a downward trend, the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, designated as a State COVID-19 Hospital, will now revert to its original oeperations, officials said, adding that cleaning and sanitising of different super-specialty wards will be taken up.

Kurnool Medical College Additional DME and Principal P. Chandrasekhar held a review meeting with all doctors and teaching staff of the college and sought their cooperation in bringing normalcy to the GGH as early as possible. Dr. Chandrasekhar thanked the doctors, paramedical staff, and nurses for the dedicated work they had done during the pandemic and termed them true Covid-19 warriors.

The total number of active cases went up to 54,491 with 272 new cases being reported on Tuesday. Only 2,647 active cases were being treated at COVID Care Centres and hospitals, with 51,393 persons being discharged so far and 451 fatalities recorded including four deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Anantapur district, the number of new cases recorded in the last 24 hours was 309, taking the total to 53,651. The number of active cases stood at 2,561 and 50,633 persons have been discharged. The total number of fatalities reached 457 with six new deaths reported till 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kurnool GGH Superintendent Narendranath Reddy said that all super-specialty wards were turned into non-COVID wards and very soon, the Outpatient Department too would be turned into a non-COVID ward by sanitising it.