COVID: Collector releases list of empanelled hospitals

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Friday said 14 hospitals in the district had been given permission to extend medical services to patients infected with COVID-19.

He said besides these hospitals, no other hospital was allowed to treat Coronavirus patients and if they were found to be doing so, action would be taken against them.

He was reviewing the pandemic situation and arrangements that were to be made to treat the virus-afflicted people, with the District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini, District Co-Ordinator of Hospital Services Jyothi Rani and Medical Officer Chaitanya Krishna.

He said 1,086 beds were reserved in these hospitals that would extend medical services under Aarogyasri scheme. He asked people to choose any of these 14 hospitals for Covid treatment.

The empanelled hospitals include the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada (250 beds); District Government Hospital, Machilipatnam (150 beds); Time Hospitals, Vijayawada (35 beds); Indo-British Hospital, Vijayawada (25 beds); Capital Hospitals, Vijayawada (25 beds); Andhra Hospitals, Machilipatnam (16 beds); MBS Accident Hospital, Vijayawada (20 beds); Nagarjuna Hospital, Vijayawada (15 beds); Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada (25 beds); Nimra Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam (300 beds); Sri Anu Hospital, Vijayawada (25 beds); Railway Hospital, Vijayawada (60 beds); PSIMS Hospital, Chinaoutupalli (100 beds); and Ayush Health Care Pvt. Ltd. Hospital, Vijayawada (40 beds).

Mr. Imtiaz said other than these recognised hospitals, if any other private hospital was found to be extending treatment to Corona patients, action would be taken against the management under Allopathy Hospitals Registration and Epidemic Act.