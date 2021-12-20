COVID claims one life

A health technician collecting the swab samples of a woman at a testing centre at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

20 December 2021 23:14 IST

The State reported one death due to COVID-19 and 75 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning as only 21,211 samples were tested. The lone death was reported in Guntur district and three districts reported no fresh cases in the past day.

The cumulative toll and case tally increased to 14,480 and 20,75,879 respectively. The number of recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,59,882 and 99.2% as 154 patients recovered in the past day bringing down the active cases to 1,517. The daily test positivity rate was 0.35%.

Visakhapatnam reported 17 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (13), Guntur (10) Krishna (8), East Godavari (8), Kadapa (6), Nellore (5), Prakasam (3), Srikakulam (3) and Anantapur (2).

Advertising

Advertising

Vizianagaram, Kurnool and West Godavari reported no infections in the past day.