COVID claims 8 more deaths in A.P.

People waiting for COVID vaccine at a vaccination Centre, in Vijayawada on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

17 September 2021 22:35 IST

Number of active cases goes up slightly

The State reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,393 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,052 and 20,36,179 respectively. The number of active cases slightly increased to 14,797 as 1,296 patients have recovered in the past day.

The total recoveries and recovery rate remains at 20,07,330 and 98.5%.

The daily test positivity rate of 60,350 samples tested in the past day was at 2.3% while that of 2.75 crore samples tested so far was 7.37%.

Chittoor reported three more deaths while Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each in the past day. East Godavari reported one death and nine districts reported no death in the past day.

Chittoor also reported highest daily tally of 272 infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (206), Nellore (201), Krishna (162), West Godavari (129), Prakasam (120), Kadapa (60), Visakhapatnam (51), Srikakulam (28), Anantapur (18), Vizianagaram (9) and Kurnool (5).