COVID claims 35 lives, close to 9,000 new infections reported in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

20 April 2021 21:48 IST

Positivity rate climbs to 23.65%; recovery rate drops to 93.73%

Andhra Pradesh reported a staggering death toll of 35 due to COVID and 8,987 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. It was the highest daily toll since October 15 and the highest single-day tally since September 13.

Much worrisome was the daily positivity rate of 23.65% which is the all-time highest during the pandemic.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,76,987 and the toll reached 7,472. As 3,116 patients recovered in the past day the active case tally crossed fifty thousand and reached 53,889 for the first time in six months.

The recovery rate dropped to 93.73% while the number of recoveries reached 9,15,626 with 3,116 recoveries in the past day.

Testing

In the past day, only 37,992 samples were tested and the overall positivity rate of the 1.575 crore samples was at 6.20%.

New deaths and cases

Most of the deaths were reported in three districts. Nellore reported eight deaths in the past day while Chittoor and Kadapa reported five each. Anantapur, Krishna, Srikakulam reported three each and Kurnool and Prakasam reported two each. One death reported in each of East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Nellore also reported the highest single-day tally of 1,347 infections. Srikakulam also reported 1,344 new infections while Guntur and Chittoor reported 1,202 and 1,063 new infections respectively. East Godavari reported 851, Kurnool 758, Visakhapatnam 657, Krishna 441, Vizianagaram 330, Prakasam 305, Kadapa 297, Anantapur 275 and West Godavari reported 99.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,30,789), Chittoor (1,02,499), West Godavari (95,257), Guntur (88,710), Anantapur (71,884), Nellore (69,438), Visakhapatnam (69,175), Kurnool (67,317), Prakasam (66,570), Kadapa (58,799), Krishna (55,743), Srikakulam (54,025) and Vizianagaram (43,886).