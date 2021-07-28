COVID claims 19 lives in A.P.

All districts report fewer than 300 infections

COVID-19 claimed 19 lives in the State during the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. It was the highest daily death toll reported in the past six days following a gradual rise in the past few days.

During the same period, 1,540 new infections were reported taking the cumulative tally to 19,57,932. The death toll reached 13,292 and the mortality rate remains at 0.68%.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,23,675, including the 2,304 recoveries during the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.25%. The number of active cases came down to 20,965.

The daily positivity rate of the 61,298 samples tested in the past day was 2.51% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.42 crore samples tested was 8.07%.

New cases

Prakasam reported five new deaths and Chittoor reported four deaths, while East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore reported two new deaths in the past day. Kadapa and Srikakulam reported one death each whereas five districts reported no death in the past day.

No district reported more than 300 new infections, as Chittoor reported 280 cases in the past day, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Krishna (263), Nellore (210), Prakasam (176), West Godavari (168), Guntur (152), Visakhapatnam (112), Srikakulam (59), Anantapur (49), Kadapa (33), Kurnool (21), Vizianagaram (14) and East Godavari (3). East Godavari's daily tally was the lowest reported in several months by any district.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,75,975), Chittoor (2,29,787), West Godavari (1,69,259), Guntur (1,67,342), Anantapur (1,56,043), Visakhapatnam (1,51,980), Nellore (1,33,463), Prakasam (1,28,768), Kurnool (1,23,114), Srikakulam (1,20,411), Kadapa (1,09,883), Krishna (1,07,676) and Vizianagaram (81,336).