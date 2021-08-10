COVID claims 18 lives in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

10 August 2021 01:09 IST

Number of recoveries crossed 19.5 lakh; death toll increases to 13,549

The State reported 18 new COVID deaths and 1,413 new infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The death toll increased to 13,549 and the cumulative tally reached 19,83,721.

The number of recoveries crossed 19.5 lakh and reached 19,50,623. During the past day, 1,795 patients recovered, and 51,657 persons recovered in the past 23 days. The number of active cases stands at 19,549 while the recovery rate remains at 98.33%.

The positivity rate of the 54,455 samples tested in the past day was 2.59% and that of the 2.52 crore samples tested so far was 7.86%.

Chittoor reported five new deaths while Krishna reported three and East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam reported two deaths each. Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Five districts reported no new death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 458 new infections. Next to it was Nellore with 207 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (201), Krishna (113), Guntur (95), Prakasam (94), Kadapa (75), Srikakulam (52), Visakhapatnam (45), West Godavari (32), Anantapur (16), Vizianagaram (16) and Kurnool (9).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,80,901), Chittoor (2,33,828), West Godavari (1,70,815), Guntur (1,69,574), Anantapur (1,56,594), Visakhapatnam (1,53,258), Nellore (1,36,313), Prakasam (1,31,268), Kurnool (1,23,503), Srikakulam (1,21,094), Kadapa (1,11,149), Krishna (1,10,863) and Vizianagaram (81,666).