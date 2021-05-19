COVID claims 106 lives in a day in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

19 May 2021 19:40 IST

West Godavari reports 17 deaths; tally inches close to 15 lakh

The State has again reported more than 100 deaths in a day. As many as 106 persons succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, and 23,160 new infections were reported during the same period.

The toll jumped to 9,686 and the cumulative tally inched close to 15 lakh as it reached 14,98,532.

As many as 24,819, the highest in a day so far, patients have recovered in the past day taking the recovery rate to 85.36% and the number of recoveries to 12,79,110. There were 2,09,736 active cases in the State, while the death rate remains at 0.65%.

The daily positivity rate slightly came down to 22.86%, as 1,01,330 samples were tested in the past day and the overall positivity rate of 1.82 crore samples tested was at 8.21%.

New deaths and cases

West Godavari district reported the highest single-day toll of 17 deaths in the past day. It was followed by Nellore and Visakhapatnam, which reported 11 new deaths each.

East Godavari and Vizianagaram reported nine deaths each while Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam reported eight deaths each. Further, Guntur reported seven deaths and Kurnool reported five. Prakasam reported four deaths and Kadapa reported one new death.

East Godavari reported 3,528 new infections, the highest among the districts, as it inched close to the two-lakh mark. It was followed by Chittoor (2,670), Anantapur (2,334), Visakhapatnam (2,007), West Godavari (1,879), Prakasam (1,590), Guntur (1,501), Krishna (1,496), Srikakulam (1,440), Kurnool (1,310), Nellore (1,239), Kadapa (1,221) and Vizianagaram (945).

Active cases in East Godavari crossed 30,000, which account for 15% of the total active cases in the State. Kurnool has only 7,601 active cases which is the least among the districts.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,92,665), Chittoor (1,63,858), Guntur (1,37,694), West Godavari (1,25,072), Anantapur (1,21,449), Visakhapatnam (1,18,808), Nellore (1,07,363), Kurnool (1,03,503), Srikakulam (97,857), Prakasam (95,106), Kadapa (86,050), Krishna (79,209) and Vizianagaram (67,003).