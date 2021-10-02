COVID claims 10 more lives in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2021 02:06 IST

Lowest single-day test positivity rate recorded in 192 days

The State reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 809 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The daily test positivity rate was below 2% continuously for the fifth consecutive day. In the past day, 56,463 samples were tested and 1.43% of them turned positive. It was the lowest single-day test positivity rate in the past 192 days.

Advertising

Advertising

During the past five days, 2.5 lakh tests were conducted and 1.6% of them turned positive. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 14,186 and 20,51,133 respectively. The number of active cases came down to 11,142 as 1,160 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,25,805 and 98.77%.

Guntur reported three deaths in the past day while Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore reported two deaths each. Srikakulam reported one death while eight districts reported no death.

East Godavari reported 161 new cases. It was followed by Chittoor (153), Nellore (115), West Godavari (93), Prakasam (83), Guntur (78), Krishna (54), Visakhapatnam (39), Kadapa (16), Srikakulam (9), Anantapur (5), Kurnool (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,91,472), Chittoor (2,44,079), West Godavari (1,77,841), Guntur (1,76,053), Anantapur (1,57,611), Visakhapatnam (1,56,686), Nellore (1,45,065), Prakasam (1,37,372), Kurnool (1,24,018), Srikakulam (1,22,719), Krishna (1,17,529), Kadapa (1,15,030) and Vizianagaram (82,763).