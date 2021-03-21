COVID changed the face of communication, say expert

‘Video chat has become an essential part of our daily lives’

The COVID-19 outbreak has completely changed the face of communication, particularly the social media platforms and video conferencing tools are witnessing a staggering growth, GITAM Deemed to be University Chief Technology Officer G. Gopalakrishna has said.

He participated as a chief guest at a programme organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam chapter, here on Sunday.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said that in a span of one-year, video chat has become an essential part of our daily lives to keep in touch with our near and dear ones. The integration of the modern communication techniques in a PR media strategy helps to bridge the gap between the information-rich and information-poor individuals, he added.

He observed that from in-person meetings to online video conferencing, technology has made communicating with employees and clients easier and more affordable than ever. Whether you connect through software, a mobile app, or social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, there were various collaboration tools to consider for small businesses, he added.

He explained how zoom like video conferencing tools were helping organisations and individuals.

