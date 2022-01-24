COVID certificate must for darshan, reiterates TTD

Tirumala

24 January 2022 23:55 IST

The TTD on Monday reiterated that pilgrims should invariably carry along with them either the COVID-19 vaccine certificates of two doses or negative reports of RTPCR tests done within 48 hours while coming for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara here.

The appeal comes in the wake of fresh alerts issued by both Central and State governments amid rising number of Omicron virus cases across the country.

The stipulation has been in force since October 1. Several pilgrims who visited the hill shrine without the above mentioned papers since then had to return without having darshan.

The guideline was being strictly followed at all TTD-run temples keeping in view the safety of pilgrims and the temple staff, TTD said.