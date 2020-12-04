COVID centre fire: Ramesh Hospitals says its role limited to treatment

‘Hotel Swarna Palace was supposed to provide facilities needed by patients’

Ramesh Hospitals general manager J. Rajasekhar clarified through a press release that the hospital’s M.G. Road branch was responsible only for the treatment of COVID patients, nursing, paramedical and ambulance services and round-the-clock monitoring of patients.

Hotel Swarna Palace, where COVID patients were being treated by doctors from Ramesh Hospitals, was supposed to provide the facilities required by the persons infected by COVID, and other amenities and collect the room rent from patients undergoing treatment.

Agreement

An agreement to this effect was reached by Ramesh Hospitals with Hotel Swarna Palace MD M. Srinivas.

Records of audio conversations and WhatsApp messages between the two parties to the agreement were furnished to the Police Department as per Section. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Five pulmonologists, five cardiologists and two general medicine specialists from Ramesh Hospitals treated the patients as per the COVID protocols and procedures related to fees were followed in a transparent manner.

Mr. Rajasekhar further said the officials concerned in the Medical & Health Department (M&HD) gave the clearance for setting up COVID care centre in Hotel Swarna Palace which was recognised (by the M&HD). The hotel had prior permission for placing foreign returnees in quarantine for 14 days.