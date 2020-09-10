COVID centre fire: patients’ bills missing, mobiles were off, allege kin

The medical bills and the receipts for the payments made were missing from the hotel-turned-COVID care centre here following the fire mishap that killed 10 people, allege the kin of some patients. They demand an inquiry into the alleged destruction of evidence in the case.
Ten persons died in the centre at Hotel Swarna Palace run by the Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospitals on August 9.
The kin told The Hindu that there was no intimation to them from either the hospital or the hotel management on the fire mishap.
“My brother suffered breathing problems and spoke to the hospital staff around 5.12 a.m. but later his phone remained switched off and the bills kept in the almirah were missing,” said the relative of a deceased patient.
The kin of a woman patient too made the same allegations.
“Doctors said that my mother died of suffocation in the fire mishap. Except the bills, all her other belongings were intact in the room,” her son said.
It is also their common allegation that there was no response from the Ramesh Hospitals when they enquired about their dear ones, after the mishap.
“We called up the hospital several times but there was no response. The government should inquire into the missing of the bills and destruction of evidence,” a family demanded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath