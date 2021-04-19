COVID casts shadow on all Rama festivals

Major rituals to be performed behind closed doors

A rapid spread of a second wave of COVID-19 cases has cast a shadow on all forms of festivities slated to be held this week in Sri Rama temples across the TTD circuit.

The annual Brahmotsavams slated to be observed from April 21 to 29 at the famed Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta of Kadapa district will be performed in private (Ekantham), in view of the pandemic. The annual festival, which coincides with ‘Sri Rama Navami’ every year, used to be conducted amid much fanfare and religious fervour. All the ‘Vahanams’ (processions on celestial carriers) will be observed inside the temple, where devotees will not be allowed.

Sita Rama Kalyanam, the divine wedding observed as a State function at this temple ever since bifurcation, will also be a private affair.

Similarly, the Sri Rama Navami event will be performed in the absence of devotees at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati. On April 21, Tirumanjanam (celestial bath) will be performed to the presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum, followed by Asthanam and Hanumantha Vahanam in the evening. The coronation ceremony (Srirama Pattabhishekam) observed generally as a grand function the next day, will be a simple closed-door event this year on April 23.