COVID cases tally crosses 7-lakh mark in State

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2020 21:28 IST

6,751 more test positive, East Godavari continues to record maxiuum number of cases

The State's COVID tally crossed the seven-lakh mark as the number of cases went up to 7,00,235 with 6,751 new infections and 41 deaths being reported in last 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

Andhra Pradesh became the second State in the country to record over seven lakh cases after Maharashtra where the cases were over 13.8 lakh. Andhra Pradesh was followed by neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 6.01 lakh and 5.97 lakh infections respectively, according to the data released by the State.

AP has the lowest death rate of 0.84% (5,869) and highest recovery rate of 90.90% among the top four States. Also, it is the only State with over one lakh tests per million ratio. Also, nearly 10 lakh samples were tested to detect the last one lakh cases and the positivity rate was lowest at 9.94%.

However, AP continues to have the highest number of cases per million at 13,113 as more than 1% population was infected so far. After continuously seeing an increase by a lakh in an interval of 10 to 11 days, the seventh lakh of cases were reported in 14 days. Maharastra has 11,084 cases per million, while that of Karanataka and TN was 8,982 and 7,761 respectively.

The overall positivity rate of the 58.78 lakh tests conducted was 11.91%. The tests per million ratio was at 1,10,077.

With 7,297 new recoveries in the past day, the total recoveries went up to 6,36,508 and 57,858 patients are undergoing treatment currently.

Meanwhile, East Godavari reported close to a 1,000 new infections and its tally is also close to one lakh.

District-wise cases

The district-wise new cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (986 and 4), Chittoor (888 and 7), Prakasam (783 and 5), West Godavari (753 and 2), Guntur (594 and 3), Nellore (472 and 1), Krishna (424 and 6), Kadapa (400 and 3), Anantapur (333 and 4), Srikakulam (301 and 1), Visakhapatnam (277 and 5), Vizianagaram (275 and 0) and Kurnool (265 and 0).

The district tallies were: East Godavari (98,160), West Godavari (67,460), Chittoor (62,746), Anantapur (57,708), Kurnool (56,423), Guntur (55,284), Nellore (52,807), Visakhapatnam (50,305), Prakasam (49,032), Kadapa (44,218), Srikakulam (39,919), Vizianagaram (35,426) and Krishna (27,852).