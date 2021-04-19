COVID cases see steep rise in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM

19 April 2021 00:48 IST

Market activity shifted to 80 Feet Road

Srikakulam district witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 infections, with 912 positive cases being reported on Sunday alone.

The total number of cases reported in the past ten days stands at 4,389. Of these, 393 persons have been kept at COVID Care Centres while 223 are being treated at hospitals, and the remaining 3,774 persons are in home isolation.

The remaining were discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 centres. As part of preventive steps by the district administration, Potti Sriramulu market vendors have been directed to shift their business activity to the 80 Feet Road to ensure social distancing among the customers.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed customers, farmers and traders to mandatorily wear masks. Srikakulam District Revenue Officer B. Dayanidhi called upon the Muslim community to maintain social distancing in mosques during the Ramzan prayers.

The district administration appointed special officers to handle the COVID-19 situation in the district. Joint Collector Sumit Kumar will oversee functioning of COVID designated hospitals. Srikakulam District Forest Officer Sandeep Kripakar, ITDA Project Officer Ch. Sridhar, Additional DMHO B. Jagannadhara Rao and other officials were given various responsibilities for better coordination in controlling the spread of the pandemic.