COVID cases rise to 10 in A.P.

The State on Wednesday reported two more positive COVID-19 cases, one each in Guntur and Vijayawada, taking the total to 10 from seven districts, according to the health bulletin.

A 52-year-old man from Guntur attended a religious meeting at a mosque at Nizamuddin in Delhi and spent two and a half days with about 20 persons there from March 14. He later travelled to Vijayawada by Duronto Express in coach S8 and then reached home in Guntur by a cab on March 19.

The patient visited a private hospital two days later after developing symptoms and then travelled to Vijayawada along with his son on a motorcycle and got admitted to the fever hospital on March 23 and tested positive on Wednesday. He is the first person in the State to have contracted the virus through community transfer, without a history of travel abroad and close contact with a positive case person.

In the second case, a 22-year-old male in Vijayawada tested positive for the virus and is currently being treated at the Government General Hospital (GGH). The man returned to New Delhi from Washington by Air India flight (AI 104) on March 20 and after screening, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi.

He was discharged a day later and took Air India flight (AI 459) to Vijayawada. From the airport he went to his house in the city in a friend’s car.

After developing mild symptoms the next day, March 23, the youth along with his father visited the GGH and later was placed under isolation. His samples were collected the same day and tested positive on Wednesday.

Vizag tops

Visakhapatnam tops with three positive cases followed by Krishna with two. One positive case each has been reported from Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari and Guntur districts.

On Wednesday,60 samples were tested. So far 312 samples have been collected for tests and results of 13 were awaited while the rest tested negative for the virus.