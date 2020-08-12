COVID cases inching towards 2.5-lakh mark in A.P.

The State’s COVID tally has inched close to the 2.5-lakh-mark with 9,024 new infections and 87 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health department's bulletin, as of Tuesday morning, the tally stood at 2,44,549 and the death toll was at 2,203.

The number of recoveries crossed the 1.5 lakh-mark to reach 1,54,749 including the 9,113 recoveries, the number higher than the new infections, during the past day. There are 87,597 infected persons undergoing treatment at present and the recovery rate has further moved up to 63.28% while the death rate continues to be less than 1% at 0.90%.

Testing

The State has so far tested 25,92, 619 samples and the positivity rate of these tests has increased to 9.54%. During the past day, 58,315 samples were tested and 15.47% of them came out positive.

New cases and deaths

The death toll of Anantapur and Chittoor districts are inching towards the 200-mark as they reported 13 and 12 new deaths respectively. They are followed by Guntur with nine deaths, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam with seven each, West Godavari, Kadapa and Srikakulam with six each, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Nellore with five each and Kurnool and Krishna with three each new deaths.

Kurnool (254), Guntur (242), East Godavari (233) and Krishna (215) have seen more than 200 deaths while seven districts witnessed more than 100 and less than 200 deaths so far. Only Vizianagaram and Kadapa have less than 100 deaths.

Surge in EG and Kurnool continues

East Godavari and Kurnool continue to reported a huge number of cases as they saw 1,372 and 1,138 new infections respectively. They are followed by Anantapur which reported 959 new infections. They are followed by Chittoor (758), Guntur (717), West Godavari (678), Visakhapatnam (676), Vizianagaram (594), Kadapa (579), Srikakulam (504), Nellore (364), Prakasam (343) and Krishna (342).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (34,310), Kurnool (29,452), Anantapur (25,697), Guntur (23,056), Visakhapatnam (20,789), West Godavari (19,547), Chittoor (18,334), Kadapa (14,455), Nellore (14,095), Srikakulam (11,837), Krishna (10,780), Vizianagaram (9,974) and Prakasam (9,328).