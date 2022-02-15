615 fresh COVID cases, four deaths in Andhra Pradesh

The number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the State in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning dipped to 615, even as the virus claimed four deaths, one each in Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor and West Godavari districts.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, 2,787 patients recovered, while 22,267 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 3,28,69,245.

The cumulative deaths due to the virus infection in the State so far touched 14,702, while the total number of positive cases reported stand at 23,10,932 cases. However, 22,83,680 people have recovered across the 13 districts of the State, against 12550 active cases.

West Godavari district has taken the lead in the daily COVID positive cases by reporting highest number of 134 cases, followed by East Godavari (103), Krishna (102), Guntur (66), Visakhapatnam (50), Prakasam (37), Anantapur (29), Chittoor (29), Nellore (24), YSR Kadapa (15), Kurnool (14), Srikakulam (7 )and Vizianagaram (5).