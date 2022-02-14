Lone casualty reported from Chittoor district

The number of new COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh has further come down from 749 to 434 in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. The number of samples tested during the period was 15,193 compared to 22,785 on Saturday. With this, the number of samples tested since the outbreak of COVID in early 2020 reached 3,28,46,978.

While the pandemic claimed three lives on Saturday, a lone person died in Chittoor district on Sunday. The number of deaths recorded in the State so far is 14,698.

A total of 4,636 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of persons belonging to Andhra Pradesh who were completely cured stands at 22,80,893. Apart from that, a total number of 2,461 persons who came from other States, and 434 foreign returnees recovered from the virus.

There were still 14,726 active cases by Monday morning.

Coming to new cases reported in the last 24 hours, East Godavari district leads the table with 108. It was followed by Krishna (66), Guntur (62), West Godavari (56), Visakhapatnam (33), Prakasam (32), Chittoor (24), Nellore (20), Anantapur (14), Vizianagaram and Kadapa (7) each, Kurnool (3) and Srikakulam (2).