COVID cases go up in A.P. with increased number of testing

Andhra Pradesh has yet again reported the biggest single-day spike of 491 COVID-19 cases and five deaths during the past 24 hours, as of Saturday morning.

Also, for the first time, the State tested 22,371 samples in a single day increasing the 24-hour testing capacity to the same number, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The tally has crossed the 8,000-mark and gone up to 8,452 and 4,240 of them are under treatment, while 4,111 patients were discharged. The death toll has mounted to 101.

The worst-hit districts Krishna and Kurnool reported two more deaths each while Guntur reported one more COVID death. The 77 deaths in these three districts so far account for 76% of the State’s deaths reported, and Krishna with 33 has the highest mortality rate, while the State’s mortality rate is 1.19%.

Nearly 80% of the new local cases were detected in the districts of Anantapur (97), West Godavari (65), Chittoor (51), Krishna (51) and East Godavari (41), and the remaining were detected in Guntur (17), Prakasam (16), Kadapa (15), Kurnool (15), Visakhapatnam (15), Nellore (6) and Vizianagaram (1). No new case was reported in Srikakulam.

Meanwhile, the State has for the first time revealed the information about the cases from other States and other countries.

Of the 8,452 cases, 6,620 are of locals and 1, 506 are of people from other States, migrant returnees and 326 cases are of foreign returnees.

Maharashtra returnees

As many as 785 persons who came to the State from Maharashtra tested positive upon entering the State following the relaxation of the lockdown travel restrictions. It is followed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu with 297 cases and Telangana with 212 cases.

While the three States account for 86% of the cases in the category, the remaining are from Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Goa.

Among the foreign returnee cases, 289 returnees from Kuwait tested positive while 10 from Saudi Arabia, seven from Qatar and the remaining 20 cases are from Indonesia, South Africa, UAE, Kazakhstan, Oman, Bahrain and Sudan.

Sample testing

So far 6,52,377 samples were tested and the State’s tests per million ratio has gone up to 12, 217.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1,247), Krishna (982), Anantapur (789), Guntur (742), Chittoor (515), West Godavari (498), East Godavari (485), Nellore (459), Kadapa (330), Visakhapatnam (261), Prakasam (175), Vizianagaram (78) and Srikakulam (59).