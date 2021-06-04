COVID cases, deaths come down in A.P.

Chittoor reports highest number of deaths, East Godavari maximum cases

The State reported 83 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10,413 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

The cumulative tally reached 17,38,990 and the death toll increased to 11,296. The number of recoveries increased to 15,93,921 with 15,469 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 91.66%. There are 1,33,773 active cases in the State.

The daily positivity rate came down to 12.21% as 85,311 samples were tested in the past day. The overall test positivity rate of 1.96 crore samples stand at 8.86%.

Chittoor has again reported highest toll with 14 new deaths. Next to it was West Godavari with 11 new deaths.

Anantapur reported eight deaths and East Godavari and Srikakulam reported seven new deaths each. Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram reported six new deaths each while Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported five new deaths each. Nellore reported four deaths and Prakasam reported three deaths. Kadapa reported only one new death.

East Godavari has again reported highest single-day tally among the districts in the past day with 2,075 infections. Chittoor reported 1,574 new infections, while the remaining districts reported less than a thousand new infections. They including West Godavari (974), Anantapur (865), Krishna (692), Guntur (686), Visakhapatnam (634), Prakasam (631), Kadapa (610), Nellore (527), Srikakulam (427), Kurnool (425) and Vizianagaram (293).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,35,153), Chittoor (1,97,408), Guntur (1,52,701), West Godavari (1,45,110), Anantapur (1,42,663), Visakhapatnam (1,40,449), Nellore (1,20,359), Kurnool (1,16,956), Srikakulam (1,11,130), Prakasam (1,10,013), Kadapa (97,091), Krishna (91,643) and Vizianagaram (75,419).