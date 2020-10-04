COVID cases cross one lakh in East Godavari district

VIJAYAWADA

04 October 2020 23:19 IST

6,242 new infections and 40 deaths reported in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 infection tally has reached 7,19,256, and over one lakh of them are from East Godavari district alone.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the State reported 6,242 new infections and 40 deaths. The death toll, as a result, increased to 5,981 and the mortality rate stood at 0.83%.

Mortality rate

Only two districts have clocked more than 1% death rate. They are Krishna (1.59%) and Chittoor (1.03%).

The infection tally in East Godavari stood at 1,00,785. The tally in the neighbouring West Godavari crossed the 70,000-mark and reached 70,133.

Both the districts account for 24% of the total infection tally with East Godavari alone reporting 14% of the cases.

Chittoor is close to the 70,000-mark with a steady increase in new infections over the past several days.

Recovery rate

Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 91.61%. A total of 6,58,875 patients recovered so far, and 7,084 of them were discharged in the last 24 hours.

In the last one day, 72,811 samples were tested, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 60.94 lakh. The overall positivity rate was put at 11.41%. The tests per million ratio was put at 1,14,123.

Chittoor reported the highest number of new infections while Krishna reported the highest number of new deaths. Chittoor and Godavari districts accounted for 40% of the new cases.

The district-wise number of new case and deaths are as follows: Chittoor (863 & 5), West Godavari (853 & 2), East Godavari (826 & 4), Prakasam (582 & 3), Guntur (562 & 4), Krishna (469 & 6), Nellore (413 & 4), Anantapur (411 & 5), Kadapa (408 & 0), Visakhapatnam (222 & 3), Vizianagaram (221 & 1), Kurnool (220 & 1), and Srikakulam (192 & 2).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,00,785), West Godavari (70,133), Chittoor (65,361), Anantapur (58,734), Kurnool (57,072), Guntur (56,788), Nellore (54,264), Visakhapatnam (51,049), Prakasam (50,901), Kadapa (45,456), Srikakulam (40,509), Vizianagaram (36,123) and Krishna (29,186).