COVID cases continue to climb steeply in Vizag

189 infections, 1 death reported in last 24 hours

The district reported 189 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 62,487 as of Thursday morning. This is the highest single-day tally reported so far this year.

According to a State COVID-19 bulletin, Visakhapatnam district reported the third highest day-tally in the State.

The number of active cases increased to 1,342. Exactly a month ago, on March 1, the active cases stood at 24. The new death took the toll to 547. With the recovery of 35 more COVID-19 affected persons, the total number of recoveries in the district has increased to 60,598.

Vaccination

Following instructions from the State government to vaccinate all people above 45 years of age, the district administration has chalked out plans to speed up the vaccination drive.

According to District Immunisation Officer (DIO), Jeevan Rani, there are over 200 vaccination session sites in the district, apart from the Ward/Village Secretariats, where the programme had begun on Thursday. She said that the administration is planning to vaccinate 30,000 persons per day.

“Nearly two lakh persons have been vaccinated in the district in three phases. This month, we are targeting to vaccinate close to seven to eight lakh people in the district,” said Dr. Jeevan Rani, adding that both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are available in abundant quantity.