COVID cases among TTD staff touch 743

Tirumala

11 August 2020 00:41 IST

402 employees recover from illness

The number of COVID-19 cases among TTD employees has touched 743. While three succumbed to the virus, 402 employees have recovered and are attending to their duties. The remaining 338 staff are undergoing treatment at the TTD rest houses – Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam and Madhavam at Tirupati – that have been converted into COVID centres.

Their quarantine arrangements besides medical treatment and supply of food are being monitored by an officer of the rank of Joint Executive Officer.

Reports denied

Briefing the media at the administrative building at Tirupati, TTD Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal said there was no truth in the reports that appeared in a section of press that the darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple was resumed only with an intention to fill the coffers. The hill temple was reopened for public on June 11 after a gap of 80 days at the request of devotees, he said.

The funds spent by the TTD in tackling COVID-19 was more than what was being derived from the temple hundi, he added.

About 2.38 lakh devotees had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara while the hundi income stood at ₹16.69 crore in addition to another ₹3.97 crore received by way of e-hundi during the last month.