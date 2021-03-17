COVID cases among students worry teachers, parents

Chittoor district has been witnessing an avereage or 40 cases a day

As government and private schools are racing to complete the syllabus for Class X, the incidence of COVID-19 cases among students of some schools in the western mandals has become a concern for teachers and parents as well.

Chittoor district has been witnessing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the last month, with a daily average of 40. After over 50 teachers and students at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administered Veda Patashala tested positive to the virus a few days ago, it’s the turn of the schools in Palamaner, including a private institution.

A teacher said that in the last week, fear gripped parents about the incidence of the virus in the region, forcing them to avoid sending their children to schools.

A headmaster of a government school at Ramasamudram mandal said that COVID-19 cases among students and teachers in the western mandals was very disturbing at a time when the task of finishing the syllabus and preparing the students for the examinations was almost complete.

“We have almost faced a Herculean task in making the students wear face masks and use sanitisers, besides observing physical distance. The moment when we felt some relief, the virus is once again bothering us. Our concern is that several students continue to come to the schools without masks. Also, we are not sure whether the students who wear masks in schools are following precautions after leaving the premises,” he said.

District Educational Officer Narasimha Reddy said though the COVID-19 cases had surfaced in some schools, “we are very much alert to the pandemic.” He said that the procedures concerning the syllabus and preparation for the examinations were going on at a brisk pace. The DEO said the revenue, medical and health department staff were fully geared up to tackle the virus in the schools.