COVID Care Centres sought in all mandals of Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

27 April 2021 23:10 IST

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing in-charge Kimidi Nagarjuna on Tuesday urged the State government to establish COVID Care Centres in all mandals at the earliest as many patients suffering from COVID-19 were unable to come to Vizianagaram to avail treatment.

In a press release, Mr. Nagarjuna said that at least 50 beds with oxygen facility should be provided in each centre.

“The government should ban sale of liquor immediately. Otherwise, the virus would continue to infect people at liquor shops where physical distancing is hardly being followed,” said Mr.Nagarjuna. He also sought stopping of NREGA works for at least ten days as the infection was spreading rapidly in fields. “The government should pay wages for those days as livelihood of workers should not be affected,” he added.