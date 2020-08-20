COVID care centre works at Raminepalli stop midway

MLA sought financial sanction for the project recently

The work on the temporary 1,500-bed Raminepalli COVID Care Centre being set up at a shed belonging to Andhra Pradesh Warehousing Corporation has been stalled. The facility was scheduled to be commissioned by August 15.

The shed was designed for storing 20,000 tonnes of rice and 99% of the works were over and was not handed over to the corporation by the contractor. In the wake of sharp spike in the coronavirus cases, the authorities decided to convert it into a COVID care centre last month.

The works began on a war-footing. Channels were chiseled on the new concrete floor of the shed, power cables were drawn, electricity wiring and sewage lines were completed.

Close to 60 washbasins were fixed and cabins constructed for doctors and paramedical staff. The construction of toilets was on the progress.

However, the contractors reportedly stopped the works some eight days ago.

During a review meeting chaired by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and his finance counterpart Buggana Rajendranath recently, the officials had promised that the facility would be ready for use very soon. However, Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy had requested the Ministers to accord financial sanction for the ₹7.5-crore project.

On Thursday, when The Hindu tried to ascertain the progress of the works that began nearly two weeks ago, the premises was found locked. The original godown construction contractors were found doing some minor works such as fixing glass panes and painting the walls. Dhanunjaya, a sub-contractor who had constructed the sumps for toilets by engaging 25 people daily, was waiting for money to be paid to the labourers.

TDP leader cries foul

Meanwhile, TDP leader Kalava Srinivasulu termed the delay as the ‘breach of public trust’ by the government.

“The district reports around 1,000 COVID19 positive cases daily as the cumulative tally has gone beyond the 30,000-mark. At a time when people are suffering from lack of quality healthcare, a COVID care facility would have come handy. The centre should have been ready by now,” he said.

He said that YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy tweeted last month ‘taunting the TDP leaders to find Raminepalli on the Google Maps and look for the 1,500-bed COVID-19 care centre’. “Now, he should come here and show us where the facility really is,” he added.

The authorities were not available for comment.