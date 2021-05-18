COVID Care Centre sought in five islands in Diviseema

Punt is the only mode of transport for people living in the islands in Diviseema region to reach the mainland.

AVANIGADDA (KRISHNA)

18 May 2021 23:44 IST

25 infections and one death have been reported so far

Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad has appealed to the State government to provide healthcare services round-the-clock to the five islands in the Krishna River and Bay of Bengal in Diviseema region.

At least 25 coronavirus cases and one death have been reported so far from the five islands—Nachugunta, Eelachetladibba, Edurumondi, Brahamayyagarimoola, and Yesupuram. By Tuesday, the East Godavari authorities were yet to complete the fever survey to ascertain the exact number of COVID-19 cases .

“Nearly 4,500 to 5,000 people, mostly fishermen, are living in these islands. The government should consider the geographical challenges and transportation woes there during health emergency. The PHC at Edurumondi should be converted into the round-the-clock COVID Care Centre̥,” Mr. Buddha Prasad told The Hindu over telephone. The residents cannot go for home isolation, given the design and size of their houses, he pointed out.

The former Deputy Speaker said he had alerted the government on the need of considering the islands as a separate block to implement the COVID action plan in early May. “The situation is alarming now and it warrants for round-the-clock healthcare services. People here use punts to cross the Krishna and it is difficult to do that during health emergency during the night. A COVID Care Centre will be of much help in this situation,” he said.