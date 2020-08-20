COVID care centre fire: panel finds violations by hospital, hotel

The committee constituted by the State government has found many irregularities and violations by Ramesh Hospitals and Hotel Swarna Place that led to the fire accident killing 10 COVID-19 patients recently.
The inquiry committee report submitted to the government reportedly revealed several wrongdoings by the hospital as well as the hotel.
The report stated that the hospital had violated several COVID protocols and rules put in place by the Central and State governments.
The committee found that the hospital had treated COVID suspects even as their tests turned negative.
The hospital did not inquire about the fire safety of the hotel before taking it over to run the private COVID care centre, and went ahead with treating patients in it even before the government sanctioned permission, the report said.
It was also found that the hospital had started plasma therapy without any permission and used Remidivisir pills on patients even though it was not necessary.
The committee report further revealed that patients were moved into the hotel with any formal agreement.
As far as the fire safety in the hotel was concerned, the committee report revealed that the building did not have any firefighting equipment, fire NOC or fire alarm system.
The report said the hotel building extended up to 19.4 metres height was being run without any occupancy certificate since many years. It also owed ₹33.69 lakh towards taxes to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.
Based on the preliminary inquiry report, the district administration had already revoked the permission of Ramesh Hospitals to treat COVID patients.
